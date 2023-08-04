Home States Telangana

Government insulted Assembly by not inviting BJP: Eatala

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the State government for not inviting the BJP to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Thursday, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao doesn’t even have knowledge and understanding of the tradition followed by the previous governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He also blasted the government for not allotting an office for the BJP on the Legislative Assembly premises even though three MLAs are representing the saffron party in the House. 

Addressing the media, he said that the government’s decision to hold the session for just three days shows how it lacks the will to address the people’s issues. Stating that even the Speaker didn’t respond properly when he called him up, Eatala said: “The Speaker, who is supposed to protect the traditions of the House, has insulted the BJP MLAs. He insulted to the Assembly. It is an act of revenge by BRS against the BJP.”

