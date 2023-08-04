Home States Telangana

I will decide Congress, BJP candidates: Malla Reddy

Published: 04th August 2023 08:27 AM

 Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday made interesting comments on how he is going to “decide” the Congress and the BJP candidates for the Medchal Assembly seat which he currently represents in the Assembly.

In an informal interaction with the media in the Assembly lobbies, he said it is not difficult for him as he has good contacts with top leaders of Congress. He said K Laxma Reddy who contested on Congress ticket against him from Medchal was in fact his choice.

When asked about the Income Tax raids on his residence, the Minister said that the tax sleuths did not go into the room where he kept all his money. The money is meant for constructing temples in his constituency. He is funding Rs 5 lakh for the construction of each temple.

Lambasting the Congress and BJP for targeting the BRS only on double-bedroom houses issues, he said: “They do not have any other issue.” He said that his political graph has been trending upward ever since he challenged TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over his blackmailing tactics.

Comments

