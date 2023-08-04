KCR’s masterstroke stunned Opposition: Harish

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dealt a masterstroke to Opposition parties by announcing a slew of decisions for the benefit of people from different strata of society and they include distributing pattas for podu lands, taking the TSRTC employees on government rolls, regularisation of the services of VRAs and resuming the farmers’ crop loan waiver exercise.

In a chit-chat with the media in the Assembly lobbies, the Minister said that Opposition parties are yet to recover from the shock as the Chief Minister kept pounding them by announcing one welfare scheme after another.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties, he said that they do not know what to talk about on which subject.

“KCR has silenced the Opposition with his pre-emptive masterstroke. The BRS will effectively expose the Opposition not only in the House but also outside,” he added.

Assembly pays rich tributes to former Cantt MLA

The State Assembly on Thursday paid rich tributes to former BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, Gaddam Sayanna who passed away in February this year. Moving the condolence motion on the first day of the moonson session, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described Sayanna as a “soft-hearted” and “non-controversial” leader, who came from an underprivileged background. The five-time MLA always had sympathy for the poor and needy, he added.

Offering wholehearted support to Sayanna’s family members, he recalled their contribution to politics and how Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nanditha served as a corporator twice. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, AIMIM MLA Pasha Quadri, BRS MLAs Muta Gopal and Danam Nagender supported the motion.

The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed legislator. The House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for Sayanna.

Will BRS give Cantonment ticket to Sayanna's kin?

Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna’s daughters met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly on Thursday after the House paid glowing tributes to the departed legislator.

According to sources, the Chief Minister informed Sayanna’s daughters that he will call them to Pragathi Bhavan next week, which is creating a buzz in the political circles on whether any of Sayanna’s family members would be nominated for the Cantonment seat.

Sources said that former corporator Lasya Nandita, daughter of late Sayanna, is expecting the BRS ticket to contest in the next Assembly elections from Cantonment. Other ticket aspirants are also touring the constituency to connect with the electorate and they include Mineral Development Corporation chairman M Krishank and Beverages Corporation chairman Gajjela Nagesh. The BRS aspirants for the ticket are keeping their fingers crossed as to who would the CM nominate for the seat.

