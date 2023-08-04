Home States Telangana

KCR’s masterstroke stunned Opposition: Harish

The Minister said that opposition parties are yet to recover from the shock as the CM kept pounding them by announcing one welfare scheme after another.

Published: 04th August 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dealt a masterstroke to Opposition parties by announcing a slew of decisions for the benefit of people from different strata of society and they include distributing pattas for podu lands, taking the TSRTC employees on government rolls, regularisation of the services of VRAs and resuming the farmers’ crop loan waiver exercise.

In a chit-chat with the media in the Assembly lobbies, the Minister said that Opposition parties are yet to recover from the shock as the Chief Minister kept pounding them by announcing one welfare scheme after another.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties, he said that they do not know what to talk about on which subject. 

“KCR  has silenced the Opposition with his pre-emptive masterstroke. The BRS will effectively expose the Opposition not only in the House but also outside,” he added.

Assembly pays rich tributes to former Cantt MLA

The State Assembly on Thursday paid rich tributes to former BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, Gaddam Sayanna who passed away in February this year. Moving the condolence motion on the first day of the moonson session, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described Sayanna as a “soft-hearted” and “non-controversial” leader, who came from an underprivileged background. The five-time MLA always had sympathy for the poor and needy, he added. 

Offering wholehearted support to Sayanna’s family members, he recalled their contribution to politics and how Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nanditha served as a corporator twice. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, AIMIM MLA Pasha Quadri, BRS MLAs Muta Gopal and Danam Nagender supported the motion.

The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed legislator. The House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for Sayanna. 

Will BRS give Cantonment ticket to Sayanna's kin?

Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna’s daughters met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly on Thursday after the House paid glowing tributes to the departed legislator.

According to sources, the Chief Minister informed Sayanna’s daughters that he will call them to Pragathi Bhavan next week, which is creating a buzz in the political circles on whether any of Sayanna’s family members would be nominated for the Cantonment seat.

Sources said that former corporator Lasya Nandita, daughter of late Sayanna, is expecting the BRS ticket to contest in the next Assembly elections from Cantonment. Other ticket aspirants are also touring the constituency to connect with the electorate and they include Mineral Development Corporation chairman M Krishank and Beverages Corporation chairman Gajjela Nagesh. The BRS aspirants for the ticket are keeping their fingers crossed as to who would the CM nominate for the seat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar RaoBRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp