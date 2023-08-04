Moranchapalle residents stage sit-in

By Express News Service

BHUPALAPALLY: Residents of the flood-affected Moranchapalle village staged a sit-in protest on the Warangal - Jayashankar Bhupalapally Highway on Thursday. Hundreds of villagers led by Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) activists demanded compensation for the loss they sustained in the recent floods.

The district in charge of the DSP Suman Maharaj demanded that the government pay Rs 1 lakh for each family in the village that suffered losses due to the floods. The protesters also demanded that the government provide new cattle to the farmers.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not interested in the lives of villagers and had, instead, gone to Maharashtra, to strengthen his party (Bharat Rashtra Samithi),” Suman claimed, adding that the ministers hailing from the erstwhile Warangal district should resign from their posts.

As the sit-in led to a traffic pile-up, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. However, the agitators refused to budge and raised the demand for compensation and reconstruction of the damaged houses.

Only when Jayashankar Bhupalapally Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu interacted with protesters and assured them to take their demands to the government’s notice, did the DSP workers and villagers withdraw their protest. Subsequently, police personnel cleared the road for traffic.

