Photographer cooks business success with ‘tomato’ recipe in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the recent rise in the price of tomatoes has come as a bane for most consumers, many, like this 64-year-old photographer from Kothagudem, have been able to find a way to capitalise on it.

Until recently, Vemula Anand’s photography studio, located in the TSRTC bus stand complex, was doing well until the Collector’s office was shifted to the outskirts of the town, resulting in a sudden drop in business for Anand and other small vendors, including tea sellers.

However, instead of accepting defeat, Anand decided to come up with a creative plan inspired by the soaring prices of tomatoes. He put up a banner in front of his shop, offering customers 250 grammes of tomatoes worth Rs 50 for getting eight passport photos, charging them a reasonable Rs 100 for the service.

His primary focus was to boost his business, and he wasn’t overly concerned about making profits, Anand told TNIE.

Anand’s plan worked like magic, and he started receiving an overwhelming response from customers. More than 100 people visit his studio daily to get their passport photos and other pictures taken. The scheme has gained popularity not just within the district but also from customers abroad.

Even locals, like K Rajani and Raghu from Gollagudem, were skeptical at first but were pleasantly surprised when they received 500 grams of tomatoes for 16 passport photos.

Anand mentioned that he ensures that he sources top-quality tomatoes from Madanapalli for this unique offer. His creative idea has made him famous in the district, attracting customers from far and wide who come to his studio to get their photos taken and enjoy the added bonus of receiving fresh tomatoes.

