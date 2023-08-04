Stay on teachers’ transfers causing disruptions in Telangana: AAG

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Thursday adjourned the interlocutory application (IA) by the State government seeking the lifting of the stay on teacher transfers within State-operated schools.

The bench heard a set of petitions challenging the validity of the Telangana Teachers Regulations of Transfers Rules as established by GO 5 dated January 25, 2023.

Additional Advocate-General J Ramachandra Rao argued that the court-ordered suspension of teacher transfers has caused disruptions within the education department. He said that approximately 80,000 teachers are awaiting transfers and promotions, and this gave urgency to the matter.

The AAG urged the court to consider the IA and lift the stay. In response to the AAG’s request, the court acceded to the plea and decided to postpone the hearing to the coming Monday.

