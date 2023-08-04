Telangana HC to hear PIL against CBI court hearing Jagan cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the objections raised by the Registry and instructed it to allocate a regular case number to a PIL filed by former MP Ch Venkata Harirama Jogaiah, urging the CBI court to expedite the trial in cases involving AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The PIL, which was originally scheduled for consideration regarding the registry objections, was presented before the bench.

Overruling the registry’s objections, the court affirmed its intention to thoroughly evaluate the PIL, specifically assessing whether it genuinely serves the public interest as opposed to personal interests. Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings to August 23, 2023.

