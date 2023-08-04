Home States Telangana

Telangana Legislature to discuss rains, relief and schemes during 3-day monsoon session

As many as 10 Bills are likely to be passed during the session, which is likely to be the last before the Assembly elections that are due before the end of the year.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao shares a light moment with BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Assembly premises on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The monsoon session of the State Legislature that began on Thursday will be only three days long. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy decided to hold the ongoing monsoon session for three days during which the House will take up discussion on the heavy rains, floods and the rescue and relief works undertaken by the State government. There will also be a discussion on the welfare schemes being implemented across the State.

The State government has already announced that three Bills passed earlier by the Assembly but were returned by the Governor will be passed again during the ongoing session. These three bills are the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment Bill, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the session should be held for at least 20 days to debate various problems being faced by the people in the State.

However, the State government turned down the demand and decided to conduct the session for only three days. Finance Minister T Harish Rao is said to have rejected the proposal by saying that manhours were more important than days, stressing the need for quality discussions.

BJP MLAs raised objections to not being invited to the BAC meeting. Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others attended the BAC meeting.

KTR, Eatal hug it out

Minister KT Rama Rao sprang a surprise on the first day of the monsoon session by walking up to BJP MLA Eatela Rajender and warmly greeting him with a hug. The unexpected show of warmth between the two leaders become a hot topic of discussion and raised eyebrows in political circles.

