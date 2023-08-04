Ticket aspirants make a beeline to chambers of KTR, Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections just a few months away, several sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants made a beeline to the chambers of BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on the first day of the monsoon session of State Legislature, on Thursday.

The ticket aspirants, who are in expecting the party to replace some sitting MLAs, are reportedly lobbying with the two leaders.

The sitting MLAs, who are in a “dangerous zone”, are also reportedly requesting the Ministers to support their candidature. The MLAs who are facing competition from the second-rung leaders like ZPTCs, MPPs and Market Committee chairpersons were also spotted in the KTR and Harish Rao’s chambers.

Curiously, even a few leaders from other parties too were seen chatting with KTR and Harish Rao in their chambers.

