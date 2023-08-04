Home States Telangana

Ticket aspirants make a beeline to chambers of KTR, Harish

The ticket aspirants, who are in expecting the party to replace some sitting MLAs, are reportedly lobbying with the two leaders.  

Published: 04th August 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections just a few months away, several sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants made a beeline to the chambers of BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on the first day of the monsoon session of State Legislature, on Thursday.  

The sitting MLAs, who are in a “dangerous zone”, are also reportedly requesting the Ministers to support their candidature. The MLAs who are facing competition from the second-rung leaders like ZPTCs, MPPs and Market Committee chairpersons were also spotted in the KTR and Harish Rao’s chambers.  

Curiously, even a few leaders from other parties too were seen chatting with KTR and Harish Rao in their chambers.

TAGS
KT Rama RaoT Harish RaoBRS
