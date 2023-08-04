Two get life imprisonment for killing forest officer in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two men involved in the murder of forest range officer Chalamala Srinivasa Rao, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Patil Vasanth on Thursday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Errabolu Guthikonda village of Chandrugonda mandal on November 22, 2022.

The court found the accused, Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga, belonging to the Goti Koya community, guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the offenders.

The incident occurred when forest section officer T Rama Rao and forest range officer Chalamala Srinivasa Rao visited the Pokalagudem forest area to examine plantations. During their visit, they were informed by forest watchman, B Ramulu of the Errabolu forest area, that some persons from the Goti Koya community had left their cattle in the plantation.

Srinivasa Rao and Rama Rao visited the spot to warn the tribals to remove their cattle. An argument ensued, and while Srinivasa Rao was recording a video of the cattle eating plants, the accused attacked him first with wooden sticks and later with knives. Srinivasa Rao was taken to a hospital in Chandrugonda for first aid but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police completed the investigation in seven months under the guidance of SP Vineeth G and other staff.

The family members of the deceased forest range officer expressed their gratitude for the verdict and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for promising stringent action against the accused. They also expressed their gratitude to the judiciary and SP Vineeth G for their support during the proceedings.

District SP Dr Vineet G appreciated the efforts of Circle Inspector Vasanth Kumar, Public Prosecutor Posani Radhakrishna, Court Head Constable Ravi, and Liaison Officer Veera Babu.

KHAMMAM: Two men involved in the murder of forest range officer Chalamala Srinivasa Rao, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Patil Vasanth on Thursday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Errabolu Guthikonda village of Chandrugonda mandal on November 22, 2022. The court found the accused, Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga, belonging to the Goti Koya community, guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the offenders. The incident occurred when forest section officer T Rama Rao and forest range officer Chalamala Srinivasa Rao visited the Pokalagudem forest area to examine plantations. During their visit, they were informed by forest watchman, B Ramulu of the Errabolu forest area, that some persons from the Goti Koya community had left their cattle in the plantation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Srinivasa Rao and Rama Rao visited the spot to warn the tribals to remove their cattle. An argument ensued, and while Srinivasa Rao was recording a video of the cattle eating plants, the accused attacked him first with wooden sticks and later with knives. Srinivasa Rao was taken to a hospital in Chandrugonda for first aid but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police completed the investigation in seven months under the guidance of SP Vineeth G and other staff. The family members of the deceased forest range officer expressed their gratitude for the verdict and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for promising stringent action against the accused. They also expressed their gratitude to the judiciary and SP Vineeth G for their support during the proceedings. District SP Dr Vineet G appreciated the efforts of Circle Inspector Vasanth Kumar, Public Prosecutor Posani Radhakrishna, Court Head Constable Ravi, and Liaison Officer Veera Babu.