Amrit Bharat: 21 stations to be developed in Telangana

Published: 05th August 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across four States of South Central Railway (SCR) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on August 6.

In Phase I of ABSS, the foundation stone will be laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka all at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 2,079 crore. The stations include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Hafizpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Madhira, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Ramagundam.

The ABSS policy formulated by the Ministry of Railways is aimed to modernise railway stations, envisaging development on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. The idea is based on the implementation of various critical elements as per a master plan that caters to the increasing needs and enhanced patronage of the stations.

Under this scheme, railway stations will be redeveloped with state-of-the-art facilities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities. Facilities include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better-circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan-friendly infrastructure and eco-friendly buildings by use of green energy.

