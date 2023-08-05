Bhatti not happy over way session being conducted

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is not happy with the proceedings in the Assembly session. During a chat with the media at the CLP office here on Friday, he expressed his unhappiness over the Speaker’s ‘failure’ to give prior information about the agenda of the day and a chance for the Congress members to raise questions during the question hour.

He also stated that there was no clarity about the number of days the House would be in session and its agenda. The CLP leader said that the BRS would be reduced to 15 members and the Congress would come back with 75-80 MLAs in the next Assembly. Responding to the land auction by the State government, Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was not the right thing.

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect government lands,” he said. Previous governments pooled land for the benefit of future generations for the construction of buildings or important infrastructure facilities.

