Congress leaders hail Supreme Court stay on conviction of Rahul

Demanding that Gandhi be immediately reinstated as an MP, Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that justice prevailed.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre speaks to Madhu Yaskhi Goud during the Congress election campaign committee meeting. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Congress leaders and cadre burst into celebrations on Friday after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court in the Modi surname defamation case. Calling it “a victory for justice and a defeat of the BJP government’s conspiracy against the Congress,”

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the people’s faith in law and justice was re-established.

AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre said that as part of its conspiracy to keep Rahul Gandhi away from contesting in the elections for eight years, the BJP filed the defamation case, leading to his disqualification as MP. He described it as a victory for democracy. Demanding that Gandhi be immediately reinstated as an MP, Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that justice prevailed.

Victory of justice

Meanwhile, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling and said that the court’s decision serves two essential purposes -- it reinstates Rahul as an MP and paves the way for him to participate in the next Lok  Sabha polls. Mulugu legislator Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that the Supreme Court verdict has boosted her confidence in the justice system.

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy said: “Rahul hails from a family that fought for independence. He has been practising politics of ethics. The Supreme Court decision proved that the truth always prevails.”

Congress aims to expose BJP-BRS ‘secret pact’

As part of its poll strategy, the Congress election campaign committee has decided to expose the ‘secret pact’ between the BRS and the BJP and to launch a postcard movement on the State government’s ‘failure’ to waive crop loans of farmers. The committee met here on Friday to discuss the party’s strategy for the next polls. Later speaking to the media, committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that the Congress will “show the behind-the-scenes and on-stage acting of PM  Modi and CM KCR to the people”.

Ex-MLA joins Congress

Former Peddapalli MLA Birudu Rajamallu, ex-Peddapalli municipal chairman Rajaiah, Sulthanabad municipal vice-chairman Birudu Samatha, former single-window chairman Vaman Rao, ex-MPTCs, sarpanches and councillors from the constituency joined the Congress.

