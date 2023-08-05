Home States Telangana

Drunk man poisons self, two sons in Mahabubabad

On Thursday night, the man identified as P Ramesh, in an intoxicated state, went to his house and consumed rat poison and mixed a part of it into a fruit, which he then gave to two of his three sons.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A man identified as P Ramesh poisoned himself and two of his three sons in Amanagal village, Mahabubabad district on Thursday. According to Mahabubabad Rural Circle-inspector (CI) B Ramesh, the accused had a habit of consuming alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife, Shanthi.

Unable to bear the situation any longer, Shanthi left him and sought refuge at her parent’s residence in Kusumanchi village of Khammam district.

On Thursday night, Ramesh, in an intoxicated state, went to his house and consumed rat poison and mixed a part of it into a fruit, which he then gave to two of his three sons, four-year-old P Raju Kumar and seven-year-old Vignesh. However, his eldest son, Srinu, who was also present, noticed the incident and immediately went to his grandparents’ house to inform them about what had happened.

Upon hearing the news, the grandparents rushed to Ramesh’s residence and took the two poisoned children to Mahabubabad government hospital. However, the youngest son, four-year-old Raju Kumar, passed away. Meanwhile, the second son, seven-year-old Vignesh, is in critical condition. Following the incident, Ramesh fled the scene. A case has been registered against him.

