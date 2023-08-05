In despair, Moranchapally flood-affected pick up the pieces of their lives

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MORANCHAPALLY: A sense of despair prevails over Moranchapally, a village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, as its inhabitants attempt to pick up the pieces of their lives. Over a week after the floodwaters from the swollen Morancha vagu submerged the village, the villagers are still trying to rebuild their lives and come to terms with the extensive damage to homes, fields, and livelihoods.

Youth in the village were seen repairing damaged paths to their houses, while others struggled to remove power cables from the rooftops. Women were seen sitting on the roadside, discussing their losses and the challenges ahead. Elderly farmers, with the help of tractors, were seen clearing the garbage and debris left behind by the deluge.

The devastating impact of the floods has rendered many villagers unemployed, leaving them desperate for work opportunities. With agricultural fields covered in layers of sand and mud, the villagers found it impossible to engage in farming activities.

Kotagiri Thirumala and P Rajitha, sitting on the banks of the Morancha vagu, expressed deep sorrow and uncertainty. Thirumala recounted a loss of Rs 5 lakh, including the family’s belongings and damaged property, while Rajitha pleaded for financial assistance from the government to rebuild her collapsed house.

“All our belongings were swept away in the floods. My son’s two-wheeler was found on Friday about 3 km away, and it is useless now,” Thirumala said. Their husbands had gone in search of work in the neighbouring Karkapally and Naryanapuram villages but it was not easy there is no work anywhere.

R Sunitha, P Ravali, P Rajitha, and others were seen looking for work at the roadside. They are unable to work in their own fields.

Sunitha showed her residence whose roof had collapsed. She is now using a polythene sheet to shield her family from the rain and sun. Her two children are staying at the government school in Karkapally village.

“We want to move out of the Morancha vagu area. We requested our local MLA and district authorities to allocate land in an upland area. The government should take permanent measures to prevent flooding by Morancha vagu.” said P Rajitha.

In Chenchu Colony, 18 families lost their houses and were forced to live in makeshift tents. E Kaveri and her community faced difficulties finding rental houses due to discrimination based on their Chenchu identity. “We do not have any household articles. All of them were washed away,” she said.

M Lakshmikantha, a member of the Chenchu Colony, played a heroic role in alerting others about the impending disaster on July 27. “I warned them about the impending calamity. I took them all to my house. I provided accommodation on the first floor of my house. The floods washed away eight quintals of rice, six heads of cattle, and the standing crops in our nine-acre land. What is left are sand-covered fields,” she said.Ch Shobha, a villager, who sat outside her house shuddered as she recalled the nightmare. Her house was very close to the Morancha Vagu.

“I was with my daughter in my house. She came to us for her delivery. At 4 am on July 27, my husband noticed that the vagu was swelling with each passing minute. As the waters reached our house, he woke us up and led us out. My daughter and I rushed to the owner’s residence and climbed to the top of the building. We were later rescued and shifted to a nearby village,” she said.

The plight of R Ramya, a PhD scholar, and other residents was equally heartbreaking as their certificates and belongings were swept away by the floods. V Ashok, whose house is about to collapse, said that his son-in-law does not want to live in the house and is now demanding a dowry. Ashok wants the government to come to his rescue.

Responding to the disaster, the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration provided some relief by distributing Rs 10,000 to each affected family and essential commodities to sustain them for a week.

