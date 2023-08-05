KCR issues orders, forgets them after polls: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to explain how he is planning to merge the TSRTC with the State government, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the former is “notoriously” known for issuing such orders ahead of elections only to forget them later.

Sanjay, who was recently appointed as a BJP general secretary, was accorded a grand welcome by party workers on his return to Hyderabad from Delhi. A rally was also organised from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the party office in Nampally. Addressing the media, Sanjay said that it was the BJP cadre who supported the TSRTC workers when they launched a strike, demanding the government to fulfil their demands.

He said that the State government was only interested in earning revenues through the sale of liquor. He recalled how the government received Rs 5,000 crore last year by calling for tenders for wine shop contracts and made Rs 50,000 crore in revenue last year too. He said that the State government set a target to generate revenues to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore this year.

Alleging that the State government was selling lands around Hyderabad, he accused the BRS leaders of accumulating ill-gotten wealth through fraudulent means. He declared that all the BJP leaders will collectively work to defeat the BRS in the next Assembly elections.

‘Meri Maati - Mera Desh’

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the party office to finalise plans to launch the “Meri Maati- Mera Desh” campaign, the brain-child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in villages across the State. According to former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is also the chairman of the committee which has been constituted to implement the campaign in the State, the objective of the campaign is to make the people feel allegiance to the nation and feel proud of the country.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will be collecting soil from every village and will take up activities like planting saplings and taking care of them, and to go give national flags to households in villages, towns and cities, reminding them of the greatness of the nation and to raise the ‘one nation’ feeling among the people.

“If there are any freedom fighters in these villages, they will be honoured on the occasion,” he said.

The soil collected from these villages will be taken to Delhi by August 30, after which a “One Indian Sthupa” will be built in Delhi, which will signify the ‘one nation’ ideology which aligns with that of BJP.

