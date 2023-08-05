Home States Telangana

KTR blasts Centre for delay in Uppal,Amberpet flyovers

The government had sanctioned Rs 8,052 crore for the SRDP phase-I of which, Rs 7,028 crore had been spent so far including land acquisition.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has lashed out at the Central government for its failure in completing the pending projects in Hyderabad. When the government completed 35 projects under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the shortest possible time, the  BJP-led Centre failed to complete the Amberpet and Uppal flyovers even after the GHMC completed land acquisition,  laid underground utilities on a war footing, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao said.

While the completion of a major part of the projects under the SRDP proved how committed Chief Minister K  Chandrashekar Rao was to strengthen the urban infrastructure, the Amberpet and Uppal flyovers delay was proof of the BJP-led NDA government’s inefficiency, he alleged. The snail’s pace at which the construction of these two flyovers was going on reflected the negligence of the Centre and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Answering a question raised by members M Krishna Rao, D Sudheer Reddy, and others during Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday, the minister said that the Indira Park-VST steel bridge would be inaugurated before this month-end and left and right-hand side loops of Bairamalguda would be opened by October while the second-level flyover in the same location would be opened in November 2023.

The ROBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram will be completed by March 2024 and flyover works taken up from Nalgonda crossroads to Owaisi junction and Shilpa Layout to Gachibowli junction (stage-II) are expected to be completed in June 2024. The flyover from Aramghar to Zoo Park and another Uppal flyover would be completed by December 2024.

The minister said that 35 of the 48 works taken up under SRDP were completed. The government had sanctioned Rs 8,052 crore for the SRDP phase-I of which, Rs 7,028 crore had been spent so far including land acquisition. The SRDP phase II will also be taken up soon, he added.

