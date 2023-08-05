KTR promises financial aid, job, 2BHK for Saif’s family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the Jaipur incident in which an RPF officer killed four persons, including Syed Saifuddin from Bazarghat in the city, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said that the State government would extend support to the family of the victim.

A fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh would be made for each of the three daughters of the victim from the BRS party fund. This apart, a 2BHK house and a job in GHMC, HMDA or QQSUDA on an outsourcing basis would be provided to A Shaheen, wife of the deceased, the minister said in response to a question raised by MIM member Akbaruddin Owasi during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

Expressing regrets over the death of Saifuddin in a shooting by an RPF constable on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, the minister said it was very unfortunate and said that he was very much hurt by the killing of an innocent man.

He assured that he would issue necessary orders in this regard on Saturday itself. On the financial assistance from the government side, Rama Rao said that he would take it up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also urged the AIMIM to support Saifuddin’s family.

