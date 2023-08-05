Home States Telangana

KTR promises financial aid, job, 2BHK for Saif’s family

A fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh would be made for each of the three daughters of the Jaipur incident victim from the BRS party fund.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the Jaipur incident in which an RPF officer killed four persons, including Syed Saifuddin from Bazarghat in the city, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said that the State government would extend support to the family of the victim.

A fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh would be made for each of the three daughters of the victim from the BRS party fund. This apart, a 2BHK house and a job in GHMC, HMDA or QQSUDA on an outsourcing basis would be provided to A Shaheen, wife of the deceased, the minister said in response to a question raised by MIM member Akbaruddin Owasi during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

Expressing regrets over the death of Saifuddin in a shooting by an RPF constable on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, the minister said it was very unfortunate and said that he was very much hurt by the killing of an innocent man.

He assured that he would issue necessary orders in this regard on Saturday itself.  On the financial assistance from the government side, Rama Rao said that he would take it up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also urged the AIMIM to support Saifuddin’s family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp