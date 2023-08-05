KTR, Sridhar Babu in heated debate over crop damage, power supply

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Congress members D Sridhar Babu and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were involved in a heated debate over crop loss due to recent rains and floods, in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

During a short discussion on “Consequences of excessive rainfall in the State and measures being taken by the Government”, Sridhar Babu said crops in 15 lakh acres were damaged in the recent rains and the government has to pay Rs 15,000 crore to farmers, but it released only Rs 500 crore.

Reacting sharply to this, Rama Rao wondered whether Congress conducted any survey on crop loss.

“Don’t make sweeping and baseless remarks and do not blame the government,” Rama Rao said. The Minister further said that the Congress was in utter shock as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a crop loan waiver.

“We are not here to take lessons from a party which behaved like a vulture and troubled the farmers. Their (TPCC) president exposed his true colours during his visit to the US. He said that 90 per cent of farmers in Telangana are marginal and they require only a three-hour power supply. In the US, he got new ideas. The State government is providing 24X7 power to farmers and we have no need to listen to their advice,” Rama Rao shot back.

He recalled that the government provided Rs 73,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu and waived crop loans twice. However, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka responded by saying that no one in Congress said that they would provide only a three-hour power supply to farmers.

Reacting to this, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that if Speaker permits them, they would play a video showing the statement of Congress leaders who averred three-hour power supply is sufficient for a farmer, who has three acres of land.

Centre not releasing funds

Meanwhile, Prashanth Reddy also explained the measures taken up by the State government to avert major losses in the recent rains. He, however, alleged that the Centre was showing a vindictive attitude towards the State and not releasing funds for flood relief.

He said that between 2015-16 and 2023-24, the Centre released Rs 12,572.24 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 12,271.59 crore for Karnataka, Rs 4,619.05 crore for West Bengal, Rs 4,644.65 crore for Uttar Pradesh. Whereas, during the same period, Telangana received just Rs 854.76 crore, he said and added that Telangana did not receive NDRF funds from 2018-19 to 2023-24.

“It’s unfortunate that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says that the State government had SDRF funds. Whenever natural calamities occurred in Telangana, the State government provided relief without depending on the Centre,” he added.

