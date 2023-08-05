Lecturers demand better pay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the issue of inadequate faculty strength, with most state universities functioning at a mere thirty per cent of the required capacity, university lecturers from across the State stressed the importance of unity among university associations, on Friday.

A significant gathering unfolded as lecturers converged for the 2nd Convention on Contemporary Issues of Higher Education and Possible Solutions Concerns of University Teachers of Telangana State.

The central agenda of the convention revolved around crucial topics such as the enhancement of superannuation, UGC arrears, Old Pension Scheme, OU Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), recruitment, health cards, and enhancement of the university budget.

Prof G Mallesham, vice president of the Osmania University Teachers Association, articulated a call to shift from mere representations to tangible outcomes. He advocated for equitable rules to be implemented uniformly across all state universities and pressed for the immediate resolution of different concerns.

