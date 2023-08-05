Home States Telangana

Lecturers demand better pay

Prof G Mallesham, vice president of the Osmania University Teachers Association, articulated a call to shift from mere representations to tangible outcomes.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the issue of inadequate faculty strength, with most state universities functioning at a mere thirty per cent of the required capacity, university lecturers from across the State stressed the importance of unity among university associations, on Friday.

A significant gathering unfolded as lecturers converged for the 2nd Convention on Contemporary Issues of Higher Education and Possible Solutions Concerns of University Teachers of Telangana State.

The central agenda of the convention revolved around crucial topics such as the enhancement of superannuation, UGC arrears, Old Pension Scheme, OU Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), recruitment, health cards, and enhancement of the university budget.

Prof G Mallesham, vice president of the Osmania University Teachers Association, articulated a call to shift from mere representations to tangible outcomes. He advocated for equitable rules to be implemented uniformly across all state universities and pressed for the immediate resolution of different concerns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
salaryeducation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp