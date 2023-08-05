Home States Telangana

People of Telangana have decided to reelect ‘beacon of hope’ KCR: Harish

Earlier in the day, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka repeatedly claimed that the Congress would form the next government in the State.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the people have decided to elect BRS for the third consecutive time and reject both the BJP and the Congress.

Speaking during a short discussion on ‘Measures taken by the government for strengthening Education and Health sectors in the State - Outcome’ in the Assembly, he said: “Saapam lanti Congress, Paapam lanti BJP vaddu. Deepam lanti KCR kaavali ani prajlu nirnayinchukunnaru” (people have decided to elect KCR, who is like beacon of hope by rejecting Congress, which like a curse, and BJP, which like a sin).”

Earlier in the day, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka repeatedly claimed that the Congress would form the next government in the State.  Harish Rao said: “Anna, don’t have any hopes of winning. You (Congress) felt that the State government will not waive crop loans and that it may be advantageous for you. But, the CM decided to waive the crop loans. Now, the Congress leaders are disturbed and they are shivering. It is certain that the BRS will hit a hat trick in the next elections. Neither we nor people have any doubts about it. I can’t help if you (Cong leaders) have any doubts”, he said.

Bhatti jokes about eight-hour work

After the Assembly took up the Bills for debate, Bhatti Vikramarka, in a lighter vein, said that working hours should be eight hours. “The Labour Laws will not allow to work beyond eight hours. We too have to apply our mind on Bills,” he quipped.

