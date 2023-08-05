Telangana government's crop insurance scheme under consideration: Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday said that the proposal to introduce a crop insurance scheme by the Telangana government was under active consideration. Replying to a question in State Legislative Council, the Minister said that the officials have already studied crop insurance schemes being implemented by Rajasthan, West Bengal and other States. The study is still going on, he added.

The Minister demanded that the Central government should bring a comprehensive insurance scheme in place of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

“When the PMFBY was introduced by the Centre, it looked very attractive. However, the scheme failed to protect the farmers against crop losses. The Centre finally hoodwinked the farmers by implementing PMFBY,” he said while recalling how States like Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal exited from the PMFBY and implemented their own insurance schemes.

