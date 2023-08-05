Home States Telangana

Telangana HC issues notice to BRS MLA

The petitioner, Japathi Rajesh Patel, raised serious concerns regarding alleged land encroachment.

Published: 05th August 2023

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, a presiding judge at the Telangana High Court, has taken a significant step by issuing notices to several key entities in response to a compelling writ petition. The petitioner, Japathi Rajesh Patel, a resident of Chandapally Village in Peddapalli District, has raised serious concerns regarding alleged land encroachment.

The recipients of these notices include the State of Telangana, as represented by its Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, the District Collector of Peddapalli, the Commissioner of the Endowment Department, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Peddapalli Revenue Division, and the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Peddapalli.

Notably, the notices also extend to BRS MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and his family members. The writ petition, evaluated by Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, underscores the petitioner’s claim of encroachment upon over 20 acres of land that belongs to Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple. The court has further scheduled a follow-up hearing on the matter two weeks from now.

