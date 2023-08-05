Home States Telangana

Telangana HC seeks report on rehab of Mallanna Sagar oustees

The initial writ petition sought to challenge the actions of the respondents who allegedly dispossessed the petitioner from a 42-acre land parcel in Mutrajpally village without any legal procedure.

Published: 05th August 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Friday directed the State government to present original land records pertaining to rehabilitation of the villagers affected by the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir by the next date of hearing.

The appeal, filed by M/s. Balaji Spinners through its managing partner Bukka Ramesh, stemmed from a writ petition. The initial writ petition sought to challenge the actions of the respondents who allegedly dispossessed the petitioner from a 42-acre land parcel in Mutrajpally village, Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district, without adhering to due legal procedures.

The petitioner, engaged in the business of cotton spinning, had its registered office in Gajwel and a spinning unit in Mutrajpally. As part of its business expansion strategy, the petitioner firm acquired 78 acres in Mutrajpally. The crux of the petitioner’s argument revolved around the acquisition of this land by the respondents for the purpose of constructing 2 BHK houses intended for families displaced due to the Komuravelli Mallannasagar Reservoir under a relief and rehabilitation package.

The appellant’s contention was that the notification bypassed the Land Acquisition Act. Furthermore, despite the petitioner’s ownership of the land and their objections, compensation was disbursed to third parties without the issuance of any formal award. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings on August 21.

