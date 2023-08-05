TSPCB tells chemical unit Swamini Industries to develop greenbelt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued a number of directives to Swamini Industries, an inorganic chemical manufacturing unit based in Bommalaramaram of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The unit has been directed not to use flexible pipelines for the transfer of effluents and to refrain from discharging effluents within and outside the premises under any circumstances.

The unit, which was shut down by the PCB in 2017 for operating without the valid consent of the board, got permission to resume operations towards the end of the year.

In April 2023, the board received a grievance petition from farmers of Thimmapuram village alleging that the unit is causing air and water pollution in surrounding areas, thereby affecting the health of the farmers.

During an inspection, the PCB found that the unit was operating without a compound wall. The board instructed the unit to provide a compound wall and develop a green belt along the compound wall.

