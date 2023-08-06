Home States Telangana

Andhra handloom weaver unveils saree woven with gold, silver

A prominent business magnate from Hyderabad was so impressed by Vijay’s craftsmanship that he bought this exquisite saree for his daughter’s wedding.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Weaver Nalla Vijay displays the silk saree with gold and silver threads in Sircilla on saturday

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A young handloom weaver, Nalla Vijay, who is also a recipient of Akkineni Foundation’s Cheneta Kalaratna award, has once again showcased his exceptional skills by unveiling an intricately woven silk saree using 20 grams of gold and silver. A prominent business magnate from Hyderabad was so impressed by Vijay’s craftsmanship that he bought this exquisite saree for his daughter’s wedding.

Before delivering the saree to the customer, Vijay held a press meet on Saturday where he revealed the specifications of the saree. It boasts a width of 48 inches and a length of five and a half metres, with a total weight of 500 grams, the saree costs Rs 1.80 lakh. Vijay shared that he handwove this saree over a period of thirty days, pouring his heart and soul into every intricate detail.

It may be recalled that Vijay’s late father, Nalla Parandamulu, a renowned weaver, once famously wove a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox. Drawing inspiration from his father’s legacy, Vijay even holds a record for weaving a saree that could pass through the eye of a needle.

Looking towards the future, Vijay intends to weave another extraordinary saree, estimated to cost a staggering `25 lakh, using 500 grams of silver and 250 grams of gold. The business magnate has already placed an order for this exceptional creation. Once the saree is woven, it will be unveiled in a special event with the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalla Vijay
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp