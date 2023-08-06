Andhra handloom weaver unveils saree woven with gold, silver

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A young handloom weaver, Nalla Vijay, who is also a recipient of Akkineni Foundation’s Cheneta Kalaratna award, has once again showcased his exceptional skills by unveiling an intricately woven silk saree using 20 grams of gold and silver. A prominent business magnate from Hyderabad was so impressed by Vijay’s craftsmanship that he bought this exquisite saree for his daughter’s wedding.

Before delivering the saree to the customer, Vijay held a press meet on Saturday where he revealed the specifications of the saree. It boasts a width of 48 inches and a length of five and a half metres, with a total weight of 500 grams, the saree costs Rs 1.80 lakh. Vijay shared that he handwove this saree over a period of thirty days, pouring his heart and soul into every intricate detail.

It may be recalled that Vijay’s late father, Nalla Parandamulu, a renowned weaver, once famously wove a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox. Drawing inspiration from his father’s legacy, Vijay even holds a record for weaving a saree that could pass through the eye of a needle.

Looking towards the future, Vijay intends to weave another extraordinary saree, estimated to cost a staggering `25 lakh, using 500 grams of silver and 250 grams of gold. The business magnate has already placed an order for this exceptional creation. Once the saree is woven, it will be unveiled in a special event with the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

