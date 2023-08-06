At Rs 3,12,398, TS per capita income jumps 7 spots to 3rd highest in India

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has zoomed to third place in the country, following Sikkim and Goa, in terms of Per Capita Income (PCI) as per the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for the year 2022-23. The State’s PCI stands at Rs 3,12,398 at current prices, a sharp rise from its 10th position earlier, Finance Minister T Harish Rao told the Assembly on Saturday.

Responding to queries raised by Balka Suman and others during Question Hour, Harish Rao shed light on the State’s progress in the financial arena.

He said that Telangana’s PCI, at the time of its formation, was merely Rs 1,12,163, and has now reached Rs 3,12,398. This puts the State ahead of the national average PCI of Rs 1,72,276. Notably, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at an impressive rate of 12.07%, surpassing the country’s GDP growth of 10.5%, the Finance Minister said.

Telangana’s GSDP too has experienced a remarkable surge, rising from Rs 4,51,580 crore in 2014 to Rs 13,13,391 crore, the Finance Minister said. This remarkable growth has propelled Telangana to outperform States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Haryana, he said.

Harish Rao attributed the progress to the effective leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Our Chief Minister spearheaded growth in various sectors such as agriculture, industries, IT, urban economy, and services. The government’s focus on improving irrigation facilities, targeted projects for water body rejuvenation, and providing 24-hour power to agricultural consumers has contributed to the growth of the primary sector and the rural economy,” Harish said.

In the urban economy, business-friendly reforms like TSiPASS and entrepreneurship schemes like T-IDEA and T-PRIDE, along with multiple initiatives for the MSME sector, have strengthened the industrial landscape, leading to substantial growth. The State’s service sector experienced a resurgence due to government policies aimed at reviving growth, including investments in IT/ITeS sectors, knowledge infrastructure, and technology-related policies, he said.

The Finance Minister said that Telangana’s journey to the third position in Per Capita Income is a testament to its dedication to inclusive growth and the well-being of its citizens.

