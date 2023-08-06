Candid conversation between BRS, Congress MLAs gives a hint of the battle ahead

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

As part of its strategy to come to power for the third consecutive time, the BRS is eyeing 18 to 20 prominent Congress leaders whose political influence could impact other segments along with their own constituencies.

A recent exchange between a Congress and a BRS MLA during an ongoing Assembly session has added an intriguing twist to the political landscape. The Congress MLA asserted that the BRS MLAs have become overly confident. The Congress MLA asserted that the groundswell of support was in favour of the grand old party which will propel it to power in the State. He opined that most BRS MLAs are neglecting their constituencies and may face challenges from the second-rung leaders of their own party denting their prospects in the coming polls.

The BRS MLA countered by stating that the ruling party will focus on 20 Assembly Segments which prominent Congress leaders will be contesting. This will force them to stay in their constituencies and consequently “neglect” other segments where the Congress candidates are not that strong.

The BRS has a history of targeting prominent personalities, including present TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy, Damodhara Rajanarsimha, Geetha Reddy, Damodhar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, among others.

Congress leaders maintain that, at this stage, they are confident of securing at least 42 to 46 seats. They believe that by putting in additional effort and focusing on other segments, the party can further bolster its chances.

On the other hand, BRS leaders are relying on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategies and welfare schemes to sway voters in their favour. Some BRS leaders assert that replacing sitting MLAs with 18 to 20 new candidates could secure the party around 80 Assembly seats.

While the statements of the Congress and BJP leaders indicate a fierce political battle between these two parties, the BJP is vying for victory as well. The saffron party is strategically focusing on urban and semi-urban areas and expects to put up a strong showing in 35 Assembly segments.

The coming elections are crucial for all three parties -- the BRS seeks to create history with a hat-trick in power; the Congress is determined to storm to power and strengthen its position in the state after the creation of Telangana, while the BJP hopes victory will further boost Prime Minister Modi’s image.

