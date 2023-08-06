Experts warn of potential surge in seasonal disease incidences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of monsoon season, experts have warned against a potential surge in cases of seasonal diseases. While the current situation is not yet a cause for alarm, citizens are advised to take precautionary measures for their well-being.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Dr Kakarala Subba Rao Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) identified two distinct categories of diseases that may see an upswing during monsoon. The first category encompasses vector-borne diseases such as Malaria and Dengue, while the second comprises of food-related ailments like Gastroenteritis, Typhoid, and Cholera.

“There has not been a sudden increase in the number of cases. Although a few cases have been reported, their impact has been relatively contained. This can be attributed to the effective surveillance and monitoring efforts undertaken by the State government, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) playing a pivotal role,” said Dr Subodh.

He assured that at present there is no cause for undue concern, and the situation remains within control. It is worth mentioning that instances of conjunctivitis have been noted, primarily of a viral nature, but these cases have not posed any significant threat to public health.

Nevertheless, taking necessary precautions remains paramount. Memories of Covid-19 pandemic linger, during which time seasonal symptoms generated a sense of fear and prompted widespread adherence to preventive measures, including staying indoors and wearing masks on a daily basis. Presently, there seems to be a shift in attitudes, with some adopting a more relaxed stance based on the perception that “nothing will happen”

“In America a few cases of conjunctivitis were linked to Covid-19. It is important to remain cautious, although such a correlation has not been observed in India so far,” said Dr Subodh adding that consulting an ophthalmologist and seeking timely treatment is recommended to mitigate any potential risks.

In preparation for the monsoon, the health department is proactively implementing an action plan that emphasises awareness campaigns and strategies to address post-flood scenarios. Given that displacement is anticipated due to flooding, it is common for the rise in cases in the aftermath. Therefore, a proactive approach is being taken to ensure that necessary measures are in place to address these challenges effectively.

