First batch of Agniveers ready for Army career

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking its entry into the Indian Army, the first batch of Agniveers marched in a passing out parade at the Artillery Centre Hyderabad and 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, with a vibrant display of traditional military regalia, on Saturday.

The batch of 2022-23 who underwent Basic Military Training (BMT) in early 2023 and subsequently completed their Advance Military Training (AMT) passed out of the regimental training centres.

For Agniveers, this parade marked not just the end of their arduous training but the beginning of a life adorned with the uniform that symbolises a commitment to live a “life less ordinary” as they will join field army units now.

The parade was graced by the commandants of the Artillery Centre and 1 EME Centre. They lauded the Agniveers for their excellent efforts to make the parade impressive. Awards were presented to Agniveers who were best in academics, physical fitness and overall best in merit.

In their speeches, the commandants urged the young soldiers to channel their unwavering sincerity and devotion towards safeguarding the nation’s values and sovereignty. The passing out parade was attended by the proud parents of the Agniveers.



HYDERABAD: Marking its entry into the Indian Army, the first batch of Agniveers marched in a passing out parade at the Artillery Centre Hyderabad and 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, with a vibrant display of traditional military regalia, on Saturday. The batch of 2022-23 who underwent Basic Military Training (BMT) in early 2023 and subsequently completed their Advance Military Training (AMT) passed out of the regimental training centres. For Agniveers, this parade marked not just the end of their arduous training but the beginning of a life adorned with the uniform that symbolises a commitment to live a “life less ordinary” as they will join field army units now.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The parade was graced by the commandants of the Artillery Centre and 1 EME Centre. They lauded the Agniveers for their excellent efforts to make the parade impressive. Awards were presented to Agniveers who were best in academics, physical fitness and overall best in merit. In their speeches, the commandants urged the young soldiers to channel their unwavering sincerity and devotion towards safeguarding the nation’s values and sovereignty. The passing out parade was attended by the proud parents of the Agniveers.