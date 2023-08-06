Gampa sparks talks of KCR shifting segment from Gajwel to Kamareddy

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan on Thursday sparked an intense discussion in political circles by revealing that he had urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

In a chitchat with reporters in the Assembly lobbies, Govardhan expressed confidence that KCR will consider contesting from Kamareddy, which the BRS represents in the Assembly. He assured that if KCR does decide to contest from Kamareddy, he would work like a BRS activist for the party supremo and ensure a resounding victory with a massive majority. Govardhan’s revelation has triggered intense discussions in political circles, particularly within the ruling party, about the possibility of KCR changing his constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Notably, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has been proclaiming that KCR would be changing his candidature for the Assembly elections and dared the BRS supremo to contest from Gajwel again. He also dared KCR to announce tickets for all sitting BRS MLAs. Govardhan’s comments also come at a time when there is speculation in BRS circles regarding the seat KCR may contest. A section of senior leaders in the BRS believes that a change of constituency could dent the party’s prospects, especially if there is any anti-incumbency sentiment in Gajwel.

Recalling KCR’s past election history, where he was elected to Parliament from Medak, Karimnagar, and Mahbubnagar, and to the Assembly from Siddipet, BRS MLAs are trying to understand the strategy behind the rumours of KCR shifting his seat.

Many within the party believe that KCR might be playing a political game, keeping his intentions closely guarded, leaving even his confidants in the BRS guessing about his next move.

Meanwhile, the focus has shifted to the Gajwel Assembly seat, with discussions centring on who might contest from this constituency if KCR decides to shift to Kamareddy. Speculations suggest that Vonteru Prathap Reddy, chairman of the Forest Development Corporation, could be a likely candidate for the Gajwel seat.

