Home States Telangana

Hyd administration steps in to help Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting victim's family with job, 2BHK

As assured in the Assembly, Rama Rao extended support to the family of Syed Saifuddin. The Minister handed over the appointment letter, a cheque of Rs 6 lakh, and allotment orders for a 2BHK flat.

Published: 06th August 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao hands over the appointment letter, `6 lakh cheque, and 2BHK flat allotment order to Anjum Shaheen on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad district administration on Saturday sanctioned a job, widow pension and a 2BHK unit to the wife of Syed Saifuddin, one of the four victims of the RPF constable who went on a hate-fuelled shooting spree in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31. 

As Saifuddin was the primary breadwinner of the family, the district administration sanctioned the widow pension to his wife Anjum Shaheen. She was also appointed office subordinate in the office of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, Hyderabad, on an outsourcing basis. The government also announced Rs 6 lakh ex gratia to the family.

Based on the representation of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the government also allotted a 2BHK unit at Jiyaguda. Akbaruddin apprised the Assembly of the plight of Saifuddin’s family during Zero Hour on Friday and IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded to it positively. 

As assured in the Assembly, Rama Rao extended support to the family of Syed Saifuddin. The Minister handed over the appointment letter, a cheque of Rs 6 lakh, and allotment orders for a 2BHK flat in Jiyaguda to Anjum Shaheen in the Assembly premises on Saturday. 

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Akbaruddin Owaisi were present on the occasion. Saifuddin, a mobile phone technician, was a resident of AC Guards in Hyderabad.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp