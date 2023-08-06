Hyd administration steps in to help Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting victim's family with job, 2BHK

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad district administration on Saturday sanctioned a job, widow pension and a 2BHK unit to the wife of Syed Saifuddin, one of the four victims of the RPF constable who went on a hate-fuelled shooting spree in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31.

As Saifuddin was the primary breadwinner of the family, the district administration sanctioned the widow pension to his wife Anjum Shaheen. She was also appointed office subordinate in the office of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, Hyderabad, on an outsourcing basis. The government also announced Rs 6 lakh ex gratia to the family.

Based on the representation of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the government also allotted a 2BHK unit at Jiyaguda. Akbaruddin apprised the Assembly of the plight of Saifuddin’s family during Zero Hour on Friday and IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded to it positively.

As assured in the Assembly, Rama Rao extended support to the family of Syed Saifuddin. The Minister handed over the appointment letter, a cheque of Rs 6 lakh, and allotment orders for a 2BHK flat in Jiyaguda to Anjum Shaheen in the Assembly premises on Saturday.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Akbaruddin Owaisi were present on the occasion. Saifuddin, a mobile phone technician, was a resident of AC Guards in Hyderabad.



