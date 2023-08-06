KTR goes all guns blazing against Congress

VIvek Bhumi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao called CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to account for misleading the House on water supply in Hyderabad and other issues with half-baked information. Rama Rao, in his two-hour speech, dared the Opposition to prove that the development that took place in Telangana had happened in any other State.

During the short discussion in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday on the measures taken by the State government for providing infrastructure facilities and on progress achieved under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, Rama Rao termed the Congress’s criticism against the BRS government as nothing but “political bankruptcy.”

He said that Congress lost its credibility and compared the grand-old-party with a dead snake and an expired drug. His statements came after Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that sarpanches were resorting to suicide due to non-payment of bills for various works taken up under Palle Pragathi in the gram panchayats.

Vikramarka alleged that Ananda Reddy, sarpanch of Somarampeta in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district had died by suicide as he was burdened by debts due to non-payment of bills. He also criticised the State government for not delivering on its promise of giving `15 lakh to gram panchayats and `25 lakh to municipalities which have elected people’s representatives unanimously, and accused the State government of taking back assigned lands from poor farmers for construction of Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Rythu Vedikas, dump yards and other structures in villages. Observing that nothing has been done for developing villages during the BRS’ rule, Vikramarka said that whatever development that had happened was under the Congress rule.

Demanding information on the tender awarded to IRB Infrastructure for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll lease, he urged the government to withdraw its plan to put ORR in the hands of private players by leasing it out for 30 years.

BRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao took strong objection to Vikramarka’s claim and cautioned him against spreading false propaganda on suicide of sarpanches.

TS model of development holistic, integrated, says KTR

Rama Rao asserted that the State government was working with “reinvention, reorientation and redesign” as its guiding force. He explained how basic infrastructure and facilities have been given top priority in the Telangana model of development, which he said, is a “holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced” model.

Describing the budget as the State’s lifeline, he said that while 26 percent of the total budget has been spent on capital expenditure on asset and infrastructure creation in Telangana from 2015 to 2022, only 15% and 16% was spent in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively for the purpose.

While the total funds spent by the Congress on panchayat raj and rural development was Rs 6,142.53 crore between 2004 and 2014 when it was in power, the BRS government spent Rs 28,948 crore since 2014, he claimed.

Cong tried to make Nalgonda human-free

“In 50 years of Congress’ rule, the party tried to make Nalgonda human-free, but we made it fluoride-free by implementing Mission Bhagiratha, which was acknowledged by the BJP government at the Centre, even though we are political adversaries,” he said.

He said that out of Rs 1,21,294 crore spent on the development of cities since 2014, only Rs 9,934 crore was the Centre’s contribution, and compared to it Rs 26,214 crore was spent by the Congress government between 2004 and 2014 on the same.

Declaring that he was ready to resign as minister if anyone could prove that the States being ruled by Congress and BJP were better developed than Telangana, he quipped that if any of these two parties came to power in Telangana, their leaders would have to rush to Delhi to seek permission even to go to washroom.

“Leaders of the BJP and the Congress are the arrows released from Delhi. KCR is the Brahmastra unleashed by the people of Telangana,” he declared.

Also reminding how former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not accepting to install meters on borewell motors, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s appreciation of policing in Telangana, Rama Rao felt that opposition parties were unable to understand what the two leaders felt.

“For the country to progress we don’t need double engine governments, but growth engines like Telangana. If possible salute Telangana for its achievements, but don’t throw stones at it,” he urged the opposition parties.

Pointing out that Rome wasn’t built in a day and that issues will be there, he said that with sincere and committed efforts, the State government was moving forward.

Claims and counter-claims

Vikramarka: There is no work happening in the villages. Sarpanches are resorting to suicides because they are not getting the bills for the works being done in the villages.

KTR: Bhatti Vikramarka seems to have become tired and confused after his padayatra. He is contradicting himself in his statements. If there was no work done, then where does the question of bills arise? First you come to clarity. I can understand your problem that your fellow Congress leaders are trying to dig a pit behind you in Gandhi Bhavan. Bhatti needs to get physiotherapy treatment for a week at NIMS to recover from his padayatra.

Vikramarka: State government has given away ORR lease to IRB Infrastructure for 30 years for only Rs 7,368 crore, when there is a potential to gain revenues to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for 30 years.

KTR: Even in Rajasthan where Congress is in power, the same company has been given the lease for toll collection. Does that mean that there has been corruption there? I’m willing to renounce politics if any corruption in awarding the tender is proved against us.

Vikramarka: There is water problem in city. I have been getting water through HMWSS tanker to meet my household needs in Banjara Hills.

KTR: Vikramarka’s water connection meter has been damaged since January 2022. He has a bill of Rs 2,96,432 since then, out of which Rs 1,153 is the balance. He has not booked a single water tanker since January 2022. Had he got his meter fixed, he could have availed the subsidy of 20,000 litres of free drinking water.

His statements came after Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that sarpanches were resorting to suicide due to non-payment of bills for various works taken up under Palle Pragathi in the gram panchayats. Vikramarka alleged that Ananda Reddy, sarpanch of Somarampeta in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district had died by suicide as he was burdened by debts due to non-payment of bills. He also criticised the State government for not delivering on its promise of giving `15 lakh to gram panchayats and `25 lakh to municipalities which have elected people's representatives unanimously, and accused the State government of taking back assigned lands from poor farmers for construction of Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Rythu Vedikas, dump yards and other structures in villages. 