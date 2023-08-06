Home States Telangana

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill passed in Assembly

To ensure top-notch medical care, TIMS will have a faculty comprising 200 members and up to 500 resident doctors.

Telangana assembly.

Telangana assembly. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed five important Bills, including the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill (TIMS), 2023, paving the way for the establishment of world-class medical institutes in the State, providing cutting-edge medical services and training opportunities for aspiring medical students.

While moving the Bill, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao highlighted the key features of the TIMS. He said that TIMS is envisioned to be a comprehensive healthcare facility with a 1,000-bed super-speciality hospital equipped with dedicated sections for heart, kidney, liver, brain, and lungs. TIMS will offer medical education in 16 specialities and 15 super-specialities, in addition to providing PG courses, nursing, and paramedical education in super-specialities. The institute will house 30 departments, encompassing services in cancer, trauma, endocrinology, allergy, rheumatology, and advanced diagnostic sections.

To ensure top-notch medical care, TIMS will have a faculty comprising 200 members and up to 500 resident doctors. The institute will boast 26 fully equipped operation theatres, heart cath lab services, kidney dialysis services, cancer radiation, and chemotherapy services, as well as CT scan and MRI facilities. A dedicated oxygen supply for 1,000 beds, including 300 ICU beds, will be available, alongside residential quarters for the residents. 

Apart from the TIMS Bill, 2023, the Assembly also adopted four other Bills -- the Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, and the GST (Amendment) Bill. These Bills were reconsidered in the Assembly on Friday and weresubsequently approved in the State Legislative Council on Saturday.

