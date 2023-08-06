Home States Telangana

Venugopal to TS Cong: Unity will bring victory

Speaking at the PAC meeting on Saturday, Venugopal suggested implementing a formula successfully used in the Karnataka Assembly elections, where ‘five guarantees’ were presented.

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal made it clear to Congress leaders to pull up their socks during the next 100 days to encash the anti-incumbency factor by exposing “anti-people and corrupt” policies of the BRS-led State and BJP-led Union governments. 

Speaking at the PAC meeting on Saturday, Venugopal suggested implementing a formula successfully used in the Karnataka Assembly elections, where ‘five guarantees’ were presented, prioritising the most concerning people’s issues. The PAC meeting concluded on a high note, with the Congress leaders expressing their determination to launch an intensive 100-day campaign to leverage the anti-incumbency factor and offer a compelling alternative to the electorate.

“The focus is on securing a decisive victory, banking on our collective strength and strategic approach,” was the message Venugopal sent.

‘Unity is key to success’

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among party members to build a collective fight for the forthcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the party’s prospects and stated that leaders from Telangana can become Chief Ministers and Ministers if the party comes to power. He stressed the importance of prioritising SC, ST, BCs, and Christian minorities in formulating policies and issuing tickets.

Addressing concerns raised about BCs, Venugopal reaffirmed the Congress ideology of ensuring “social justice and social engineering” and instructed party leaders to foster a sense of belonging across all communities. He is also learnt to have instructed election strategist Sunil Kanugolu and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre to invoke a ‘sense of belonging’ in all the communities. 

Senior leader Md Ali Shabbir said that the party would release a chargesheet regarding the land scams by the BRS government. He said that the party has decided to hold four public meetings with top AICC leaders between August 15 to September 15 possibly announcing SC, ST, BC, Minority and Woman Declarations.

Hint of differences
 During the PAC meeting, a former TPCC chief is learnt to have complained against the unilateral decisions and an alleged smear campaign against him, to which Venugopal advised the leaders to set aside their differences.

