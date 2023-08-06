White coat revolution soon: Telangana Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is spending a whopping Rs 30 lakh per each MBBS student, Rs 45 lakh per PG student, and Rs 75 lakh per super-speciality student while collecting only Rs 10,000 towards admission fees per year, Health Minister T Harish Rao told the State Assembly on Saturday.

He said that the State is set to witness a “white coat revolution” as it is rolling out the highest number of doctors every year thanks to the establishment of a government medical college in every district of Telangana. Answering a query raised by G Kishore Kumar, M Sanjay Doctor and others during Question Hour on Saturday, the Health Minister said that over the last eight years, the State government has sanctioned 29 government medical colleges, of which 21 are fully operational, the remaining eight are in the process of being established.

“Currently, there are a total of 57 medical colleges in Telangana, including 26 government medical colleges, one ESI medical college, one AIIMS, and 28 private medical colleges. The State offers 8,515 MBBS seats, combining both government and private colleges, along with 2,890 PG seats in government and private medical institutions,” Harish said.

Stressing the unprecedented expansion in medical education in the State, he revealed that the number of MBBS seats has increased from 2,050 before the formation of Telangana to 8,515 at present, which is three times higher. “The government is investing Rs 300 crore for a medical college with 100 seats and 450 beds, and Rs 500 crore for a college with 150 seats and 650 beds,” Harish said.

He said that this focus on medical education has yielded results, with students now preferring to study within the State rather than seeking education in foreign countries like Ukraine, China, and Russia.

Recognising the challenges faced by Telangana students pursuing medicine outside the State, the government has made it mandatory for private colleges to allocate ‘B’ category seats only to students from Telangana, the Minister said.

