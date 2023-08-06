Home States Telangana

White coat revolution soon: Telangana Health Minister

He said that the State is set to witness a “white coat revolution” as it is rolling out the highest number of doctors every year thanks to the establishment of a govt medical college in every dist.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao speaks during the monsoon session of the Telangana Legislature, in the Assembly on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is spending a whopping Rs 30 lakh per each MBBS student, Rs 45 lakh per PG student, and Rs 75 lakh per super-speciality student while collecting only Rs 10,000 towards admission fees per year, Health Minister T Harish Rao told the State Assembly on Saturday. 

He said that the State is set to witness a “white coat revolution” as it is rolling out the highest number of doctors every year thanks to the establishment of a government medical college in every district of Telangana. Answering a query raised by G Kishore Kumar, M Sanjay Doctor and others during Question Hour on Saturday, the Health Minister said that over the last eight years, the State government has sanctioned 29 government medical colleges, of which 21 are fully operational, the remaining eight are in the process of being established.

“Currently, there are a total of 57 medical colleges in Telangana, including 26 government medical colleges, one ESI medical college, one AIIMS, and 28 private medical colleges. The State offers 8,515 MBBS seats, combining both government and private colleges, along with 2,890 PG seats in government and private medical institutions,” Harish said.

Stressing the unprecedented expansion in medical education in the State, he revealed that the number of MBBS seats has increased from 2,050 before the formation of Telangana to 8,515 at present, which is three times higher. “The government is investing Rs 300 crore for a medical college with 100 seats and 450 beds, and Rs 500 crore for a college with 150 seats and 650 beds,” Harish said.

He said that this focus on medical education has yielded results, with students now preferring to study within the State rather than seeking education in foreign countries like Ukraine, China, and Russia.

Recognising the challenges faced by Telangana students pursuing medicine outside the State, the government has made it mandatory for private colleges to allocate ‘B’ category seats only to students from Telangana, the Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao White coat revolution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp