Akbar presents his wish-list, KCR responds positively

HYDERABAD: Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for granting various developmental projects, schemes and initiatives for the welfare of Muslims and other minority communities in the State, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi placed his requests and wish list before the former on the concluding day of the four-day monsoon session of the Assembly on Sunday.

The AIMIM member requested the government to sanction Rs 230 crore additional funds for the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation. The corporation already has Rs 270 crore in funds. If additional funds are sanctioned, Rs 500 crore could be disbursed to Muslim beneficiaries. This will be beneficial to 50,000 out of the total 2,16,000 applicants, he said.

Urging the State government to constitute a selection committee to review 900 applications received for granting Ambedkar Overseas Fellowship for Fall 2022, Akbaruddin also requested that the applications for Spring 2023 be accepted throughout the year.

He requested the State government to clear 7,000 new applications of Imams and Mauzans for receiving honorariums and also to revive the pre-matric scholarships by increasing the scholarship amount on par with SC, ST and BC communities.

He appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to facilitate the appointment of Muslims in TSPSC, Official Languages Commission, and Information Commission, in the higher education and appointment of Muslim advocates as government pleaders, public prosecutors, assistant GPs and assistant PPS, so that Muslims will have adequate representation in various departments.

He also requested the State government to allot 100 acres of Waqf land for graveyards in Pahadishareef, and establishment of a registration office, bus depot and a substation at Bandlaguda, and also to include teaching hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme. He also requested the chief minister to make his stand clear on issues like reverting back to the old pension scheme and on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

No comment on UCC

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively to Owaisi’s requests and asked him to sit with the Finance Minister, Chief Secretary, Ministers and officials concerned and come up with a detailed proposal in a day or two.

On the old pension scheme, the CM said that the issue was caught in a logjam and that though Congress had promised to implement the OPS in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh where it came to power, it was unable to fulfil that promise yet. He said that he will look into the issue and take an appropriate call. The chief minister, however, didn’t comment on the UCC.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also came up with his requests, urging the State government to give houses and house sites to the poor, not to take back assigned lands from the poor, take back five villages in Bhadrachalam which were given to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the State, and also to give free power to weavers on par with barbers.

Noting that it is the social responsibility of the State government to give house sites to the poor, the chief minister has said that the State government was concerned about assigned lands of the poor, and was therefore going to allow the poor to sell away the assigned lands to others only in the urban areas. The CM suggested that a meeting be held with Dalit MPs and MLAs in a few days, so that an order could be issued to that effect, in line with a similar order passed by the AP government.

Policy on Gulf migrants

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender requested the State government to come up with a clear policy on the Gulf migrants and requested the State government to clear the pending incentives of dairy farmers, to ensure that private institutions didn’t pressurise the students to pay fees due to the delay in fee reimbursement, and also to swiftly process Aasara pensions in a family which after the loss of a pension beneficiary in the family. The chief minister said that Eatala’s requests were valid and were accepted.

