Both insiders, outsiders don’t want me to be in next Assembly: Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: Controversial BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh on Sunday said he would not be a member in the next Assembly. Raja Singh who was suspended by the BJP for his alleged anti-Prophet remarks, went on to say, “I do not know who will be there and who will not be there in the next Assembly. I am confident that I will not be there. Both ghar wale (insiders) and bahar wale (outsiders) do not want me to be in the Assembly,” he said while speaking during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly.

“I am not sure who among the present members would be back after the elections. But I am confident that I would not be there in the new Assembly,” he said. Raja Singh’s comments show that all is not well within the BJP Telangana unit and raised questions about his political future. The MLA has been suspended from the BJP for close to one year. Observing that whenever he got an opportunity he had spoken for the welfare of Goshamahal in the Assembly, Raja Singh who lives in Dhoolpet appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take care of the people of his constituency.

“Whether I would be there or not, I request the Chief Minister to visit Dhoolpet to shower blessings and ensure the development of the constituency and jobs for the unemployed there,” he said. BJP youth leader and former minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud, one of the contenders for the BJP ticket from Goshamahal, had met party State Election Committee chairman Eatala Rajender a few days ago, setting off speculations over Raja Singh’s future in the BJP. It is learnt that Raja Singh is firm on contesting from the same Assembly segment for the third time, despite being offered the Lok Sabha ticket from Zaheerabad.

