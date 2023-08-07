BRS MLAs will quit if KTR is named CM face: Bandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In yet another attack on the ruling dispensation, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said a majority of BRS MLAs will quit if the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces KT Rama Rao as the CM face in the future.

Sanjay challenged the MA and UD Minister to contest against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh in the upcoming Assembly elections. After attending the virtual inauguration of the Karimnagar railway station, which was redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay expressed suspicion that Rama Rao might be involved in drug use, citing his behaviour in the Assembly as concerning.

The former State BJP president also criticised the State government for not utilising the funds sanctioned by the Union government for the railway track at Theegalaguttapalli, near Karimnagar railway station.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS leaders are involved in corruption, with assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and accused them of orchestrating a drama to merge the TSRTC with the government, misusing corporation workers’ PF and CCS funds, amounting to about Rs 9,000 crore. He further alleged that BRS leaders and CM’s relatives are exploiting the assets of TSRTC under the guise of leasing.

