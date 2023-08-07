Home States Telangana

BRS MLAs will quit if KTR is named CM face: Bandi

Sanjay alleged that the BRS leaders and the CM’s relatives are exploiting the assets of TSRTC under the guise of leasing.

Published: 07th August 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In yet another attack on the ruling dispensation, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said a majority of BRS MLAs will quit if the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces KT Rama Rao as the CM face in the future.

Sanjay challenged the MA and UD Minister to contest against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh in the upcoming Assembly elections. After attending the virtual inauguration of the Karimnagar railway station, which was redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay expressed suspicion that Rama Rao might be involved in drug use, citing his behaviour in the Assembly as concerning.

The former State BJP  president also criticised the State government for not utilising the funds sanctioned by the Union government for the railway track at Theegalaguttapalli, near Karimnagar railway station.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS  leaders are involved in corruption, with assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and accused them of orchestrating a drama to merge the TSRTC with the government, misusing corporation workers’ PF and CCS funds, amounting to about Rs 9,000 crore. He further alleged that BRS leaders and CM’s relatives are exploiting the assets of TSRTC under the guise of leasing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPTSRTC BRS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp