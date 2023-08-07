Home States Telangana

Prepare proper masterplan for GO 111 areas: CREDAI

A total of 1.32 lakh acres of land, covering 84 villages in Shamshabad, Shabad, Rajendranagar, Chevella and Moinabad mandals, has been freed of restrictions after the abolition of GO 111.

Published: 07th August 2023 08:16 AM

Credai logo used for representation.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike the approach in other zones, where the focus was full-on development, realtors want a comprehensive masterplan in the areas falling under GO 111 and build amusement parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, which would help boost the global image of Hyderabad.

D Murali Krishna Reddy, chairman of CREDAI Telangana said that as part of GO 111, which the government wants to remove, they propose to incorporate the setting up of theme-based amusement parks like Disneyland or Universal Studio in the masterplan for this area. It will help improve the overall appeal of the State and offer a better standard of living to the people apart from making it a tourist destination, he said.

According to him, the government should have representatives from CREDAI help prepare a comprehensive master plan. The permissions should be given to the new layouts based on the master plan with appropriate development charges, he suggested. According to Krishna Reddy, CREDAI has asked government organisations to plan development zones in the GO 111 area in such a way that the ecological balance is maintained.

A total of 1.32 lakh acres of land, covering 84 villages in Shamshabad, Shabad, Rajendranagar, Chevella and Moinabad mandals, has been freed of restrictions after the abolition of GO 111. There is a huge real estate potential owing to their proximity to the IT corridors, say experts.

Realtors said it is imperative that a well-laid-out masterplan is prepared for the State, clearly marking the approach roads and the gram panchayat roads. They also blamed the government for not having a master plan since the formation of the State. Meanwhile, CREDAI Telangana will focus on setting up a skill development centre at the new office which will help members understand the new technologies and train their staff to efficiently leverage it.

It is observed that the average productivity of a real estate worker in India is much less than in countries like China. To address this, CREDAI Telangana would like to help tackle this problem by setting up a ‘skilling centre of excellence’ in three to four districts to run targeted programmes for upskilling the workforce.

