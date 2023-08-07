Home States Telangana

Seethakka boycotts final day proceedings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing her disappointment over the Opposition not being allocated enough time to raise people’s issues in the House, Congress MLA from Mulugu, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka boycotted the proceedings on the final day of the four-day monsoon session of the Assembly on Sunday.

She alleged that there was a lack of transparency with regard to the proceedings and that the Opposition members were not allocated enough time to raise people’s issues.

“There was no prior information about the business being conducted and what is the agenda for the day,” she said. She also claimed that the Opposition voices were “silenced” and they were denied an opportunity to speak during the zero hour.

“There was no restriction on ruling party members. On the other hand, the Opposition members were not given enough time to raise people’s issues,” she said. She wanted to know why the government was talking about installing water plants in every village when the ruling party MLAs were praising Mission Bhagiratha. She also objected to the Ministers criticising TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was not in the House.

