Telangana government will act tough against drug mafia: KTR

Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with the DGP and senior police officials and came up with a decision to form an Anti Narcotic department headed by CV Anand.

HYDERABAD: MA and UD Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday said that the State government will act sternly against the drug mafia in the State to ensure a drug-free society. During the zero hour in the State Assembly, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that there is an urgent need to protect the youth from falling prey to drug abuse.

Rama Rao said that the issue raised by Akbaruddin is of prime importance and concern, and the State government will act against the drug mafia. He added that “drug abuse is a pan India concern and is truly a sad reflection”.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with the DGP and senior police officials and came up with a decision to form an Anti Narcotic department headed by CV Anand and a lot of work has to be done in this regard.

Akbaruddin said that there is an urgent need to protect the youth from falling prey to drugs. The supply of narcotic substances like ganja and drugs in the form of tablets is spreading in the cities and towns of Telangana. These drugs are being supplied near schools and the same was brought to the notice of the police, despite the action taken, drug mafia with their well-established network are clandestinely supplying drugs and destroying the lives of youth, he added.

Paan shops located in the vicinity of educational institutions should be monitored by the police. Liquor stores in close proximity to schools should be removed and any future proposals for new wine shops near schools should not be permitted, the MIM leader said.

He said that police should keep a close eye on pubs for smuggling and consumption of drugs and requested the State government to take serious note of this. The AIMIM leader added that pharmacies should also be closely monitored as opioid cough syrups, morphine and other drugs are being sold without prescription and drug inspectors should keep an eye on them, Akbaruddin added.

