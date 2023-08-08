Home States Telangana

As Assembly session ends, some MLAs wonder if they will return

Recent survey reports, and rumours doing rounds of the ruling party that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao may opt for a major overhaul during ticket distribution, have left the BRS MLAs tense. 

Published: 08th August 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana assembly.

Telangana assembly. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   With the monsoon session of this term concluding, a number of BRS MLAs are now wondering whether they will be able to return to the Assembly considering the anti-incumbency sentiment that looms large over their political career. 

Recent survey reports, and rumours doing rounds of the ruling party that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao may opt for a major overhaul during ticket distribution, have left the BRS MLAs tense. 
The BRS chief’s rumoured decision -- ostensibly to bolster the party’s standing in national politics-- to base candidate selection on survey outcomes has created a stir within the party. To add to their worries, the BRS MLAs also face opposition from within party ranks and fierce competition from aspirants. 

The Kalwakurthi Assembly segment, in particular, witnesses internal dissension, with MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and others opposing the candidature of sitting MLA Jaipal Yadav. They have threatened to field an independent candidate if their demand for a replacement goes unheeded.

Similarly, in Ramagundam Assembly, a ZPTC and several prominent leaders voiced dissatisfaction with the current MLA, urging the party to change the candidate to secure victory in the upcoming elections. Choppadandi Assembly also witnesses anti-incumbency sentiments against its sitting MLA, with ZPTCs, MPTCs, and other leaders demanding a replacement candidate despite efforts by planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar and Minister Gangula Kamalakar to resolve the matter.

The discontent extends to Wardhanpet Assembly, where second-level leaders and prominent figures within the BRS express opposition to sitting MLA Aruri Ramesh’s candidature. In Jangaon, party senior leaders and elected local body representatives are against sitting MLA M Yadagiri Reddy’s candidature, who also faces opposition from his daughter Tulja Bhavani. She openly declared her intent to contest against her father if the party nominates him.

The situation is similar in Nagarjunasagar and Kodad Assembly segments, with senior leaders and prominent figures advocating for the replacement of candidates they believe have yet to perform satisfactorily. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu faces a serious threat from party leaders supporting Ch Laxminarsimha Rao, who joined the party recently. In Jagtial Assembly, simmering discontent among leaders against the sitting MLA has escalated to the point that a former municipal chairperson had quit the party, alleging misconduct by the MLA. Now, mandal-level leaders are gearing up to challenge the incumbent’s candidature in the upcoming elections.

Adding to the tension, Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu hinted at his interest in contesting from Acchampet, unsettling the sitting MLA Guvvala Balaraju. Meanwhile, the BRS is awaiting survey reports on these constituencies. Party insiders reveal that KCR plans to replace 18 to 20 sitting MLAs to secure a third term in power and thwart opposition parties from gaining ground. It is believed that the BRS supremo will field leaders from the Congress who will switch sides before the elections in about eight to 10 segments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLAs Telangana Assembly Telangana elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp