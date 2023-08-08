Home States Telangana

BRS playing role in next govt at Centre inevitable: KTR

KT Rama Rao on Monday said that it was inevitable that the BRS will play a key role in the next government. Predicting that there will “definitely” be a coalition government at the Centre.

Published: 08th August 2023

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao shared his favourite picture of the day taken during the National Handloom Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Predicting that there will “definitely” be a coalition government at the Centre after the 2024 General Elections, IT, Industries and Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that it was inevitable that the BRS will play a key role in the next government. 

Addressing a meeting organised as part of National Handloom Day, Rama Rao said that Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister in the country to impose 5% GST on handlooms and increase the burden on weavers. 

He reminded that during his student days, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used to stay in the house of a weaver. “No one knows as much as KCR about handlooms,” Rama Rao said. On Monday, he announced several new schemes and revised some of the existing ones for the welfare of weavers. 

Accordingly under Telangana Chenetha Maggam Scheme, all the existing pit looms will be replaced with frame looms. With a budget of Rs 40.50 crore, each loom will be replaced at a cost of Rs 38,000.
Health cards will be issued to weavers with an annual coverage of Rs 25,000 and the existing Nethannaku Bima will be extended to weavers aged between 59-75 by integrating it with Nethannaku Cheyutha Scheme. Rama Rao also announced that the ex gratia for TESCO members would be increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000.

Under the revised Chenetha Mithra scheme, Rs 3,000 will be directly deposited in the accounts of weavers, replacing the 50% subsidy on purchase of yarn, dyes, chemicals. Also, the Pochampally Handloom Park will be revived, he said.

