EV sales continues to rise despite mishaps

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite incidents of e-bike fire mishaps and battery explosions that resulted in vehicles burning down to ashes, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is on a significant rise across the State, with the number of EVs set to touch the 50,000 mark soon.

Initially, experts had expressed concerns about the safety of EVs and predicted that the public would be hesitant to embrace e-bikes due to the various explosions involving EVs nationwide. However, the surge in petrol prices has motivated vehicle users, especially two-wheeler owners, to steadily shift towards e-bikes in Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the nodal agency for the State’s EV policy, there has been a tremendous demand for electric two-wheelers in the past year. Even electric cars have gained popularity, with the State already having 8,000 out of the targeted 10,000 e-cars.

Speaking to TNIE, N Janaiah, the managing director of TSREDCO, acknowledged the high growth of EVs in the State, particularly in Hyderabad, and mentioned that the State is scaling up its EV infrastructure. “So far, 150 charging stations have been established, and an additional five to six charging stations are being launched every month to cater to the growing needs of EVs,” he said.

As of 2020, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region boasted over 10,000 EVs, comprising 4,535 battery-operated vehicles, 4,541 hybrid diesel-electric vehicles, and 1,778 hybrid-petrol electric vehicles. However, within two years and seven months, the number has soared to 46,000, including 8,000 electric cars.

This surge in EV adoption can be attributed to the Telangana Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030, which has propelled the faster adoption of EVs. Under this policy, the State government offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fees for the first 2 lakh electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric cars purchased and registered within the State. In addition, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is gearing up to deploy 1,000 e-buses within this financial year. The RTC has planned to introduce a total of 3,500 electric buses in the State by 2025, and tenders have already been allotted for 1,800 e-buses.

