Hyderabad man strips woman on road; in front of his mother, arrested

By Online Desk

A man allegedly stripped a young woman on a busy road in Hyderabad though he was accompanied by his mother who did not try to stop him or help the victim woman.

According to the media reports, the incident happened at around 8 pm when the woman was returning from a textile shop. Finding the victim alone, the man tried to assault her. When the woman confronted him and raised an alarm, the man allegedly attacked the woman and tore her clothes, leaving her naked on the road.

On hearing the young woman's cry, another woman who was passing by on a two-wheeler interrupted him. Irked by the woman's action, he began attacking the other woman.

Based on the information, the police reached the spot and overpowered the man. He was taken into custody. The police identified the accused as Peddamaraiah, a labourer and an alcoholic

According to the media reports, a case has been filed under section 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son.

It is said that a few passersby even caught the whole incident on their mobile phones, rather than trying to save the women.

(With inputs from IANS)

A man allegedly stripped a young woman on a busy road in Hyderabad though he was accompanied by his mother who did not try to stop him or help the victim woman. According to the media reports, the incident happened at around 8 pm when the woman was returning from a textile shop. Finding the victim alone, the man tried to assault her. When the woman confronted him and raised an alarm, the man allegedly attacked the woman and tore her clothes, leaving her naked on the road. On hearing the young woman's cry, another woman who was passing by on a two-wheeler interrupted him. Irked by the woman's action, he began attacking the other woman. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on the information, the police reached the spot and overpowered the man. He was taken into custody. The police identified the accused as Peddamaraiah, a labourer and an alcoholic According to the media reports, a case has been filed under section 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son. It is said that a few passersby even caught the whole incident on their mobile phones, rather than trying to save the women. (With inputs from IANS)