Infra upgrades underway in KCR’s adopted village Vasalamarri

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Significant progress can be seen in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s adopted village, Vasalamarri, located in Turkapally mandal. Various development projects are being implemented at a fast pace to uplift the village’s infrastructure.

A total of Rs 3.58 crore has been allocated for the construction of government primary and high school buildings, while Rs 75 lakh are dedicated to establishing three anganwadi centres. Additionally, Rs 20 lakh have been allocated for the construction of the health sub-center, and Rs 30 lakh are invested in the ongoing construction of the gram panchayat building.

In July, the construction of a 33/11 kV sub-station worth Rs 3 crore was completed, providing electricity not only to Vasalamarri village but also to surrounding villages such as Kondapuram, Thirumalapuram, Gopalapur, and Srinivasapur.

In addition to the ongoing projects, the Chief Minister made a commitment to build houses for all villagers in their respective locations. Plans have been laid out to construct approximately 580 houses along with CC roads in the village. To facilitate various development programmes in Vasalamarri, proposals amounting to about Rs 152 crore have been submitted to the government by the Yadadri district administration.

Village Sarpanch P Anjaneyulu said that some development works have already commenced as per the Chief Minister’s promise and are expected to be completed soon. He assured the villagers, who are eager to witness the promised construction of houses, that other projects will also commence shortly.

