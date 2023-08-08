Home States Telangana

Infra upgrades underway in KCR’s adopted village Vasalamarri

In addition to the ongoing projects, the CM made a commitment to build houses for all villagers in their respective locations. Plans have been laid out to construct approximately 580 houses.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

The 33/11 kV substation worth Rs 3 crore is providing electricity to Vasalamarri and its surrounding villages

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI:  Significant progress can be seen in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s adopted village, Vasalamarri, located in Turkapally mandal. Various development projects are being implemented at a fast pace to uplift the village’s infrastructure.

A total of Rs 3.58 crore has been allocated for the construction of government primary and high school buildings, while Rs 75 lakh are dedicated to establishing three anganwadi centres. Additionally,  Rs 20 lakh have been allocated for the construction of the health sub-center, and Rs 30 lakh are invested in the ongoing construction of the gram panchayat building.

In July, the construction of a 33/11 kV sub-station worth Rs 3 crore was completed, providing electricity not only to Vasalamarri village but also to surrounding villages such as Kondapuram, Thirumalapuram, Gopalapur, and Srinivasapur.

In addition to the ongoing projects, the Chief Minister made a commitment to build houses for all villagers in their respective locations. Plans have been laid out to construct approximately 580 houses along with CC roads in the village. To facilitate various development programmes in Vasalamarri, proposals amounting to about Rs 152 crore have been submitted to the government by the Yadadri district administration.

Village Sarpanch P Anjaneyulu said that some development works have already commenced as per the Chief Minister’s promise and are expected to be completed soon. He assured the villagers, who are eager to witness the promised construction of houses, that other projects will also commence shortly.

Turning promise to reality
KCR made a commitment to build houses for all villagers in their respective locations. Plans have been laid out to construct approximately 580 houses along with CC roads in the village. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasalamarri K Chandrashekar Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp