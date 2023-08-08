Home States Telangana

IPS officer made respondent in PIL on Telangana FSL director

Historically, the FSL has been under the guidance of a qualified forensic scientist since its inception.However, a deviation occurred in 2015 when the State government began appointing IPS officers.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   A bench of the Telangana High Court, presided over by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Monday directed petitioner Pabbathi Sai Kumar, a law student from Hyderabad, to make IPS officer Shika Goel as a respondent in a PIL contesting the State government’s decision to designate an IPS officer as the Director of the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner apprised the court of the pivotal role that the FSL plays in aiding investigative officers by furnishing crucial insights into cases, to the extent that it can directly impact the conviction or acquittal of those accused. Counsel said that this makes it important that the leadership of the FSL be exclusively entrusted to a forensic scientist rather than an IPS officer.

Historically, the FSL has been under the guidance of a qualified forensic scientist since its inception. However, a deviation occurred in 2015 when the State government began appointing IPS officers to helm the FSL, contrary to the guidelines established by the National Accreditation Board of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).  

The NABL stipulates unequivocally that only a forensic scientist should hold the position of director, precluding the appointment of personnel from other departments. Since 2015, four IPS officers have assumed the role of director at the TS FSL, counsel said. The bench adjourned the matter for a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory FSL
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp