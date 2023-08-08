Home States Telangana

KCR sees BRS govt in Maharashtra

 

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that if the pink party wins all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the 17 in Telangana, no party could form the next government at the Centre without the support of these 65 MPs.

Addressing the gathering after admitting a large number of sarpanches and other leaders from Maharashtra into the BRS fold, KCR said that if the BRS wins 65 Lok Sabha seats in two States, then they could exert pressure on the Centre. 

He said that there was huge response to BRS in Maharashtra and he had no doubt that it will form the next government in that State. 

Will change face of Maha within months, says KCR

“I have no doubt that BRS will form the next government in Maharashtra. All the schemes being implemented in Telangana will be implemented in Maharashtra too in just one or one and a half months of the BRS being voted to power there,” KCR said. He called upon the farmers to join BRS to bring about a real change in the country like in Telangana.

“I have no other desire. ‘Ab ki baar .. kisan sarkar’ is my slogan. The BRS will work for the welfare of the farmers and the poor,” KCR said. Stating that there was backwardness across the country, including Maharashtra, he asked: “When development is possible in Telangana in just nine years, why not across the country?”. Explaining the need to bring about a change in the country, KCR said: “For namesake, BRS is a political party. But its ultimate goal is to reform the country.”

He said that though the country has vast reserves of coal, water, and others, successive governments at the Centre failed to utilise them properly. That was why people are facing a shortage of drinking water and power cuts in several States, KCR said. “Farmers in Maharashtra are not getting the schemes being implemented in Telangana. BJP, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena governments failed to resolve the problems of the people in Maharashtra,” he said,

stressing the need for a new party there. “If BRS is voted to power in Maharashtra, the entire State will be changed in just two years. Every household will get piped drinking water in just three years,” KCR said. He alleged that Maharashtra did not develop much because the leaders there did not pay attention to the problems. “Dhan ki kamee nahi hai... man ki kamee hai,” Rao said. Telangana- like development was possible even in a rich state like Maharashtra, Rao averred.

Buldhana sarpanches join
BRS All the 52 sarpanches from Buldhana district in Maharashtra joined BRS on Monday. These sarpanches have over two more years of their term.

