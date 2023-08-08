MSMEs recruited over 5 million employees in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has added a whopping five million employees in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the last three years. According to data available on Udyam Registration portal,

a total of 71.8 lakh, who registered between July 1, 2020 and August 1, 2023, are employed by MSMEs in the State.

Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma revealed this information in Rajya Sabha on Monday. In written reply to a question raised in the House, he said that if the total number of persons employed in MSMEs in 2020-21 were over 16 lakh, employee growth was consistent and stood at 71.8 lakh by 2023-24. During the last financial year (2022-23), more than 26 lakh employees were registered in MSMEs.

The Ministry of MSMEs implements various schemes for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country in areas of credit support, new enterprise development, formalization, technological assistance, infrastructure development, skill development and training and market assistance to MSMEs.

The schemes/programmes include Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP), Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme (PMS) and National SC/ST Hub (NSSH).

Despite huge growth in MSMEs in Telangana, the Centre has not sanctioned any technology centres (TCs) for the State. Keeping in view the success of existing 18 TCs in serving MSMEs, a strong need was felt to strengthen the TCs network by setting up more Technology Centres across the country.

HYDERABAD: Telangana has added a whopping five million employees in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the last three years. According to data available on Udyam Registration portal, a total of 71.8 lakh, who registered between July 1, 2020 and August 1, 2023, are employed by MSMEs in the State. Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma revealed this information in Rajya Sabha on Monday. In written reply to a question raised in the House, he said that if the total number of persons employed in MSMEs in 2020-21 were over 16 lakh, employee growth was consistent and stood at 71.8 lakh by 2023-24. During the last financial year (2022-23), more than 26 lakh employees were registered in MSMEs. The Ministry of MSMEs implements various schemes for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country in areas of credit support, new enterprise development, formalization, technological assistance, infrastructure development, skill development and training and market assistance to MSMEs. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The schemes/programmes include Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP), Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme (PMS) and National SC/ST Hub (NSSH). Despite huge growth in MSMEs in Telangana, the Centre has not sanctioned any technology centres (TCs) for the State. Keeping in view the success of existing 18 TCs in serving MSMEs, a strong need was felt to strengthen the TCs network by setting up more Technology Centres across the country.